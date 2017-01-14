Emma Stone & More Stars Slammed For ‘Pathetic’ Video About Surviving Trump’s Inauguration

Yikes! Some Twitter users had harsh words for the celebs who recently sang a pre-inauguration ‘I Will Survive’ cover. Watch the video and see the tweets here!

A bunch of celebrities including Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Pine, Andrew Garfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Felicity Jones, and Taraji P. Henson all participated in a video cover of Gloria Gaynor‘s iconic “I Will Survive” for W magazine’s Lyrical Improv series on Jan. 11. The video, directed by Lynn Hirschberg, featured the celebs all getting really into their performances of the classic song. Amy Adams belted her heart and Andrew Garfield joked, “It may get too real.” Oh and it did. Now some Twitter users are slamming the celebs who participated.

One tweet read,” Wow! Just caught the liberal celebrity rendition of I Will Survive for W magazine. They not only look pathetic but SOUND awful!” Ouch! Another harsh user said, “Sore Loser Snowflake Celebrities under fire from Trump supporters for I Will Survive video.” Read more Twitter reactions below.

Wow! Just caught the liberal celebrity rendition of I Will Survive for W magazine. They not only look pathetic but SOUND awful! — Paul O'Brien (@PaulObrienUSA) January 13, 2017

Seriously it's videos like this that make me take God #Trump won and #Hillary lost. Pathetic! W Magazine https://t.co/IXSPfPojNP — L.H. (@Pokeycorky) January 13, 2017

Sore Loser Snowflake Celebrities under fire from Trump supporters for I Will Survive video https://t.co/n4xhsXAh7v — CW (@realcurties) January 14, 2017

President-elect Donald Trump‘s upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20 has been the source of plenty of controversy. Singer Jennifer Holliday, 56, was scheduled to perform, but dropped out on Jan. 14. The singer explained she had performed at past inaugurations and in an open letter to her fans originally obtained by The Wrap said, “I originally made my decision to perform at the inauguration which was what I had thought would be my simply keeping in my tradition of being a ‘bi-partisan songbird’ having sung for Presidents Reagan, Bush, Clinton and Bush.” Jennifer had received backlash for her decision to perform at the inauguration from the LGBT community.

Meanwhile, country singer Lee Greenwood, 74, announced he would be performing at the inauguration concert the day before the ceremony on Jan. 19 only this week. The “God Bless The U.S.A.” singer remains one of the few who has agreed to take part in the festivities in Washington D.C. Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Radio City Rockettes, and America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho are all to perform on Inauguration Day.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the reactions to the “I Will Survive” video? Tell us in the comments below!