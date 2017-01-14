Ready for a serious case of cuteness overload? Blac Chyna posted a video on Instagram this week of son King Cairo hugging his little baby sister Dream Kardashian, and it’s totally adorable. But don’t take our word for it — check it out for yourself!

Yeah, you can file this under A for adorable! Blac Chyna, 28, has posted a too-cute-for-words video on Instagram, of her and her two kids — son King Cairo, 4, and daughter, Dream Kardashian, 2 months. In the short clip, King can be seen cuddling his baby sis, who has a Snapchat-style flower head garland in place, as proud mom holds the little girl on her lap. She captioned the video, “My babies..”

My babies 😩❤ A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

There’s no sign of baby daddy Rob Kardashian in the video, but, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, after a very public spat, the couple is back together again and very much in love. So in love in fact, that they’re allegedly trying for another baby already — just two months after Dream, their first child together, was welcomed into the world! Insane, right? But then, this is Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, so go figure!

In fact, according to In Touch Weekly, the two reality stars could already be pregnant again! The magazine reports the pair has been engaging in crazy make-up sex following their huge, drama filled pre-Christmas blow-up, which resulted in Blac moving out of the couple’s Hidden Hills home along with the kids. But, true love always wins through — or at least in this case — as Rob and Chyna were soon reunited and seemingly back on track.

So back on track in fact that Rob posted video of his lady-love twerking for him — now, that’s what you call love! In addition to a besotted boyfriend, Rob’s also proving to be a devoted dad. The first time father Instagrammed a pic on Jan 10, of him kissing his baby girl’s little head, and gushed about how happy he is to have a daughter.

Rob captioned the pic, “I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so thankful and happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend :) LOL I love her so much!!” Awww, now that is cute!

