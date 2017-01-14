Bella Hadid Looks Sad In NYC Amid Claims She Feels Backstabbed By Selena Gomez

REX/Shutterstock

Poor Bella Hadid. The model looked pretty upset on the streets of New York City on Jan. 13, after a new report claims she feels ‘backstabbed’ by Selena Gomez dating her ex, The Weeknd. Oh, and did we mention Bella stuck her middle finger up as her picture was taken?

Whoa! Bella Hadid, 20, rocked a layered look and a raised middle finger on the streets of New York City, on Jan. 13, as evidenced by the photos TMZ recently posted. She seems to still be working through the shock of seeing her ex The Weeknd, 26, getting awfully cozy with Selena Gomez, 24, on Jan. 11. Believe us, Bella, we’re still not over it either.

In any case, Bella looked amazing as per usual in pin-stripped navy pants, a graphic tee layered with a black hoodie and Harley Davidson denim vest with some sexy black heels and a newsboy cap for good measure. Love it! She continued to show The Weeknd what he is missing after flaunting her incredible figure on Instagram on Jan. 13, not long after she unfollowed Selena.

“Bella feels like she’s been stabbed in the back,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She just doesn’t understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it,” the source added. Aw poor Bella! Reportedly, Bella could not believe Selena did not at least let her know she was seeing The Weeknd. It was only two months since Bella and The Weeknd broke up after a two year relationship. “She’s also surprised how easily The Weeknd has moved on. It’s only been two months. This is all very hurtful,” the insider said.

Bella’s trip to the East Coast may hopefully help her take her mind off of the crazy drama around her. At least Bella has her sister Gigi Hadid, 21, in her corner. The sisters have been texting back and forth as Gigi has been trying to broker some kind of peace between Bella and Selena. It’s so nice to see Bella’s family rallying around their girl as she gets through this.

