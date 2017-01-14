Bella Hadid Sticks Up Middle Finger In New Pic: Message To Selena Gomez & The Weeknd?

REX/Shutterstock/Splash News

Yikes! Bella Hadid doesn’t appear to be doing well after seeing those pics of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd kissing. Amid rumors of a romance between The Weeknd and Selena, the model flipped the bird to the paparazzi! And then, she shared it on Instagram. See the angry pic here.

Is Bella Hadid, 19, trying to tell us something? Or better yet, is she trying to tell The Weeknd, 26, and his rumored fling Selena Gomez, 23, something? A lot of fans are starting to think so after the model shared an image of herself sticking up her middle finger on Instagram on Jan. 13!

In the pic, Bella was captured with her back turned to the camera while walking around New York City. The Victoria’s Secret model was wearing a pair of pin-striped pants paired with a denim jacket, hoodie, and a chunky hat to shield her face. And just as she was seen entering her destination, she held up her middle finger!

Bella wouldn’t be the first celeb to flip a bird to the paps, but we couldn’t help but think this was a direct response to recent reports that claim Bella’s ex-BF The Weeknd has been dating Selena for at least two months. Rumors started swirling after the two were spotted snuggling and kissing one another in broad daylight earlier this week! OMG!

Bella is reportedly crushed by the reports, and apparently feels like Sel stabbed her in the back, as HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY. Ouch! While fashion’s it-girl has been leaning on her big sis Gigi Hadid, 21, for support, it’s pretty clear she’s still been struggling with everything, seeing how she was spotted earlier on Jan. 13 looking extremely miserable. She seriously looked like she was about to cry. SO sad!

We can’t imagine how tough this is for Bella! It’s definitely going to hurt for a while, considering how much she adored The Weeknd. But hopefully with time, she will be able to move on and focus her attention elsewhere! And maybe Sel and the Starboy singer will try to be a little more discreet!

