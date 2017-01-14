Andrew Garfield & Emma Stone: Their Cutest Moments Before & After Breakup

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of NBC

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are the couple we want to see get back together. They were the cutest Hollywood couple once upon a time. Emma and Andrew have made some of the most adorable memories together — before and after their breakup. Let’s take a look back at some of the best!

Emma Stone, 28, and Andrew Garfield, 33, may have broken up in Oct. 2015, but there’s still a lot of love between them. Since their breakup, they’ve become the epitome of breakup goals. Both of the stars were in attendance at the 2017 Golden Globes, and Andrew gave Emma a standing ovation when she took home the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award that night. There’s no awkwardness between these exes!

The two met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man and started dating in 2011. The onscreen romance of Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy became real-life with Emma and Andrew, and we fell harder for this couple than we ever thought possible.

These two became inseparable. They weren’t shy about their love for each other. Emma and Andrew are total goofballs and love to joke around. They showed how much they like to cut loose while on the El Hormiguero show in 2012. Could these two be any cuter?! When Emma made a surprise appearance — in a Spider-Man skit no less — when Andrew hosted SNL in 2014, StoneField proved to be the cutest couple on the planet.

Emma and Andrew frequently flaunting PDA on the red carpet. When they gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes at the Magic in the Moonlight premiere in 2014, and our hearts nearly burst.

While we’ll keep on hoping that Emma and Andrew get back together, at least we know the cute moments will continue. StoneField forever!

