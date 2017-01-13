Women’s March On Washington: Rosie Perez Explains Everything You Need To Know

Image Courtesy of Women's March & ABC

The Women’s March on Washington will officially take place, Jan. 21, as well as 300 sister rallies all across the globe! If you will be marching, we’ve got important info that you should know! Rosie Perez breaks down every detail about the post-inauguration event! Watch here!

The Women’s March on Washington will go down Jan. 21, the day after Donald Trump, 70, is sworn in to office as the 45th president of the United States, at his official inauguration ceremony, Jan. 20! Women in all 50 states, as well as 55 international cities will march to fight for the rights of women, immigrants, workers, the LGBT community, all races and religions and more. With march day quickly approaching, the organization’s official Facebook page released a “prepare to march video”, with Rosie Perez, 52, as its narrator. Watch her explain everything YOU need to know about the Women’s March on Washington.

Here’s a quick break-down of Rosie’s explanation:

1. Everyone is welcome to march! — ANY age, gender or identity are encouraged to participate.

2. The march [in Washington] will begin at 10 AM near the U.S. Capitol Building at Independence avenue and 3rd street SW. If you are marching in another location, you can check out where to go, right here.

3. Expect to see speakers, short rallies and performances.

4. Participants will march about 1.5 miles together. The Women’s March on Washington actually has a permit for the route they have chosen. There will be D.C. police present to protect the route, and marshals trained in non-violence for crowd control. IF anything happens, participants can call their legal hotline at 202-670-6866.

5. The organization revealed that parking in D.C. will be difficult, and suggested that the best way to travel to the march is by D.C. Metro. [Yellow or green lines to L’Enfant Plaza; Orange and blue lines to Federal Center SW; Red line to Judiciary Square; Or Amtrak or Commuter Rail to Union Station — You should walk toward the National Mall, and there will be signs everywhere.

6. The march will be as accessible as possible for participants. There will be space for individuals with disabilities, the elderly and pregnant women. There will also be ASL interpreters, portable toilets, and medical tents throughout the rally.

7. If you need to leave the march, there will be exit openings throughout the route.

8. Bringing children is up to participants. However, there will be large crowds, cold weather, and possible snowy conditions.

9. Participants are encouraged to bring hand warmers and warm clothing.

10. Participants are encouraged to tell someone your whereabouts, charge cell phones, and march with a buddy.

11. Participants CAN bring signs — However the following items are not allowed: signs on sticks, backpacks, and large bags. For more information on what you can and can’t bring, head to the Women’s March website.

12. Participants can share their march experience on social media using the hashtags “WhyIMarch” and “WomensMarch”

