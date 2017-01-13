Sturgill Simpson: 5 Things To Know About The Upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guest

REX/Shutterstock

Sturgill Simpson will be the first musical guest of 2017 on ‘Saturday Night Live’ tomorrow, Jan. 14 — a pretty big honor! You can learn all about the country-rock singer right here.

Here are five things to know about (John) Sturgill Simpson, 38, a country music and roots rock singer-songwriter who hails from Jackson, KY.

1. He will perform on the January 14th episode of Saturday Night Live.

The episode, which will be hosted by actress Felicity Jones, will be Sturgill Simpson’s SNL debut. So cool!

Heading to SNL, January 14. A video posted by Sturgill Simpson (@sturgillsimpson) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:05pm PST

2. Sturgill has a huge discography.

He came on the scene in 2012 with the single “Life Ain’t Fair and the World Is Mean”, and released the album High Top Mountain in 2013. It was followed up by 2014’s Metamodern Sounds in Country Music and A Sailor’s Guide to Earth in 2016.

3. He’s up for two Grammy Awards this year.

Sturgill is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Country Album, so there’s a good chance we’ll get to see him make an appearance at the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12th. He was also nominated for a Grammy in 2015 for Best Americana Album, and has won three Americana Music Awards. Not too bad!

4. Sorry, everyone — he’s taken!

Yep, Sturgill is married, and moved to Nashville, TN with his wife in 2010; they have a 3-year-old-son. Sturgill has said A Sailor’s Guide to Earth is dedicated to his family. Aww!

5. He is VERY excited to be playing SNL, and has posted about it a LOT on social media. Well, wouldn’t you?

Gearing up for Saturday Night Live! A photo posted by Sturgill Simpson (@sturgillsimpson) on Jan 12, 2017 at 10:00am PST

HollywoodLifers, tune into SNL on NBC tomorrow at 11:35 PM EST!

