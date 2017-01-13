Sam Pepper: 5 Things To Know About The YouTube Star Hanging With Bella Thorne

Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Thorne might have a new beau in Sam Pepper, after posting Snapchats of them holding hands. But who IS this guy? He’s famous for being a YouTuber, but here are 5 more facts about Bella’s new arm candy.

1. He’s famous for being a YouTube “prankster.” Sam Pepper rose to fame by pranking people on YouTube, but he often goes too far or does pranks where he sexually harasses or assaults people, which has lead to a lot of controversy. The worst was when he helped another YouTuber prank his friend into thinking he was kidnapped and murdered in front of him. Yikes.

2. He’s been accused of rape. In 2014, several young women that had been fans of Sam came forward saying that he sexually assaulted them. One said he requested naked photos of her when she was just 15 and he was 22. Another says that he offered her a ride home after a party, but that he took her to his house instead where he raped her, and then threatened her if she told anyone.

3. He temporarily quit the internet. In Feb. 2016, Sam deleted all of the videos on his popular YouTube channel and all of his tweets, except one that said “I give up.” However, he has continued uploading pranks and stunts since then.

4. He’s now being linked to Bella Thorne. On Jan. 12, Bella and Sam both uploaded Snapchats with each other in them, including pics in bed and holding hands. They also began liking each others’ tweets and Sam linked to the Wiki page for “bell peppers.”

5. He was on Big Brother. Sam was featured on Big Brother as a contestant in 2010. He didn’t win the show.

