Lee Greenwood: 5 Things To Know About Singer Performing At Trump Inauguration

This is big! Country artist Lee Greenwood is performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration concert the day before the ceremony on Jan. 19 so here’s everything you need to know about the country star.

1. He wrote patriotic classic “God Bless The U.S.A.”

Lee penned the powerful anthem and it reached no. 7 on the country charts back in 1984. The single has been used by past Republican presidential campaigns including President Reagan and President Bush. The song saw a lot of pick-up during the 1991 Gulf War and again following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Audiences can most likely expect Lee to play the iconic number at the inauguration concert on Jan. 19.

2. Lee’s unique voice comes from loads of hard work.

Before he was discovered by his future manager Larry McFaden, Lee lived in Las Vegas during the 70s. He worked as a blackjack dealer by day and played in clubs by night. The smoked-filled lounges had an effect on his voice giving it a gravelly quality that would make him famous.

3. He was one of country’s biggest stars in the 80s.

Lee finally made it big during the 1980s and had a string of number hits on the country charts. In just three years, he had seven number 1 songs which were, “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going, Going, Gone,” “Dixie Road,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns (If You’re the Rose),” “Don’t Underestimate My Love for You,” “Hearts Aren’t Made to Break (They’re Made to Love),” and “Mornin’ Ride.”

4. He has been honored by presidents before.

In 2008, President George W. Bush appointed Lee for a six year term on the National Council of the Arts. The Council works with the Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts and they “applications for grants, funding guidelines, and leadership initiatives.” Past council members include actor Gregory Peck and dancer Agnes De Mille.

5. He’s family man.

Lee’s Instagram has a ton of pictures of his wife Kimberly, a former Miss Tennessee and their two sons Dalton and Parker. How sweet is that?

