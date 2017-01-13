Nintendo Switch: 5 Things You Need To Know About The New Gaming System

We’ve finally been given more details about Nintendo Switch, the revolutionary gaming system that everyone has been freaking out about. Here’s everything we know about it so far, including the release date, cost, unique features and more!

Here are five things to know about Nintendo Switch.

1. Nintendo Switch hits shelves all over the world on March 3.

That give you less than two months to mentally prepare for all of the awesomeness! You can preorder it at GameStop right here.

2. It will be sold for $299.

Yep, $299 will get you a 32 GB memory console, and you can choose from a bundle with one red and one blue “Joy-Con” controller, or two gray controllers. Yay, options!

3. Nintendo Switch can be played in three modes.

This is where it gets really cool! You can play the Switch on your TV, as a handheld or in “tabletop” mode, where you can prop the tablet up with a kickstand and detach and play with the controllers. You can see it in action by watching the trailer above — try not to lose it!

4. Some awesome games are set to be released with the console in March.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the minigame collection 1-2-Switch, Just Dance 2017 and Skylanders Imaginators are among the new titles that you can get your hands on. Super Mario Odyssey is also expected to launch during the 2017 holiday season.

5. Games will cost $60.

Switch games will be sold for $60, the same price as most Wii U games. 1-2-Switch will be $49.99, though. Not too bad!

