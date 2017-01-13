Tyga Pressured To Go ‘Over The Top’ For Kylie Jenner On Valentine’s Day: His Plans Revealed

Courtesy of Instagram

Valentine’s Day is only one month away, and Tyga is feeling the heat! He knows expectations are high this year, and he really wants to give Kylie Jenner the best gift ever. So what does he have planned?

Nothing! Tyga, 27, is having a brain fart in the gift giving department, because he can’t come up with anything to get Kylie Jenner, 19, for Valentine’s Day! “Tyga doesn’t know what to get Kylie for Valentine’s Day, and it is starting to be something he is getting concerned about,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes, that’s not good!

Kylie and Tyga have been together for quite some time now, so the rapper just wants to make sure that he gives his girlfriend something that is perfect and reflects how amazing he thinks she is! “He wants to make a splash, but he feels that if he doesn’t do something over the top and unique that it will be a major disappointment for Kylie since she is very materialistic and is expecting something awesome,” our insider continued.

A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Okay, so Kylie definitely seems a little high maintenance and a tough person to please, but we’re confident that Tyga will come up with something. Besides, he’s never failed to get the perfect gifts in the past! Just last year in Aug. 2016, Tyga gifted Kylizzle with a $200,000 Mercedes Maybach for her 19th birthday. And judging by the pics and videos the reality star posted on her social media accounts, she loved her present!

So Tyga just needs to take a step back, breathe, and then trust his instincts! No one knows Kylie the way he does. And even though Kylie has really high standards, she’ll probably love anything Tyga gets her because it came from him! We’ll just have to wait a little longer to see what gift he settles on!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think Tyga should get Kylie for Valentine’s Day? Share some of your gift ideas in the comments below!

