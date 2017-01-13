Tristan Thompson Furious That Lamar Odom Wants Khloe Kardashian Back

REX/Shutterstock

Tristan Thompson isn’t letting Lamar Odom’s confession, that he wants ‘wife’ Khloe Kardashian back, slide! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Lamar’s shocking admission really ‘pissed him off’ and he’ll do whatever he has to, to protect Khloe. Get the insane details.

Tristan Thompson, 25, is putting his foot down after Lamar Odom, 37, taped a tell-all interview with The Doctors about a month ago, and confessed that he wants his “wife,” Khloe Kardashian, 32, back! Yeah, you can’t make this stuff up…

Well, her new man, who she’s totally in love with, is “as hot as fish grease!”, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Lamar has stepped out of bounds and needs to get slapped with three technical fouls for publicly trying to get Khloe’s attention by saying he wants his wife back,” the source close with Tristan says. “Khloe’s not married anymore. She’s Tristan’s girl and he will do anything to protect her from her psycho and delusional ex husband.” But, there’s more…

As for how Khloe feels about Lamar’s latest love confession? — She’s not having it! “Khloe’s moved on and doing much better, and TT wishes Lamar would do the same,” the source says. In fact, the Cleveland Cavaliers star “is over Lamar, and that comment [about wanting Khloe back] has really pissed him off.” Mic drop! Do you smell what the Tristan is cookin’?!…

After Lamar’s bombshell confession, there was major speculation that Khloe would leave Tristan. In case you didn’t know, Khloe used to carry a torch for Lamar. She used to hope that one day they would reconcile when he got his life together, after he was found unconscious inside a Nevada brothel in Oct. 2015. However, we learned that things are a lot different now.

“There was a time when Khloe would have died with delight hearing Lamar profess his love for her like that. She would have dropped everything for Lamar and ran to be with him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Khloe waited for him to do just that a really long time. Even when she was with James Harden, 27, [July 2015 – Feb. 2016] she would have dumped him and went to Lamar,” the source continued. However, Khloe’s not the same person she was back in 2015. “Sadly, Lamar never got his act together, and now the time has passed. Khloe has officially moved on and is madly in love with Tristan.” And, we’re so happy for her!

Khloe gushed over Tristan when she visited The Late Late Show With James Corden Jan. 11, 2017, and it was the cutest thing we’ve ever seen! The reality star admitted that she and Tristan use the “L” word! She confessed that she is happy and in love. Watch the adorable moment, here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe will respond to Lamar’s shocking confession? Tell us below!

