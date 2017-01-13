Tower Of Power: 2 Band Members Hit By A Train In Horrific Accident

Images Courtesy of Photo

This is so scary. Two of Tower of Power’s members, David Garibaldi and Marc van Wageningen, were struck by a moving passenger train in California.

Tower of Power suffered a major blow on Thursday night, January 12, in Oakland, California. While on their way to a performance, two of the funk-rock band’s members were hit by a train while crossing the tracks in Jack London Square, reports TMZ.

“I was at the hospital last night and saw David but Marc was in intensive care and I wasn’t able to see him. Dave’s head and face were pretty swollen and bruised but he was lucid and expected to recover,” the band’s leader, Emilio Castillo, said in a statement. “Marc came through surgery well; his internal bleeding was stopped and they were waiting for him to stabilize in order to do further testing. The doctors were cautiously optimistic. We appreciate the responses and prayers from our former bandmates, friends, and fans and we all remain hopeful and in prayer.”

Drummer David Garibaldi, 70, is an original member of Tower of Power, which formed in 1968, but bassist Marc van Wageningen was just there to fill in for band member Frank Rocco Prestia. Sadly, the Thursday night concert at Yoshi’s was canceled after the terrifying accident occurred.

HollywoodLifers — Our thoughts are with David and Marc, as well as their family, friends and band mates during this recovery time. We hope they get well soon!

