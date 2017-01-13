Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Sends Her Love To ‘Gorgeous’ Liam Hemsworth On His Birthday

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Aww! It looks like Miley Cyrus isn’t the only one showering Liam Hemsworth with love on his birthday — the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus, also gushed over the hunky Australian on Jan. 13, going so far as to say he’s ‘family.’ See her message here!

“Happy Birthday to this gorgeous guy! Love you @liamhemsworth #family #2017 #happybirthday,” Tish Cyrus captioned the photo above on Instagram Jan. 13. Clearly, she wanted to make sure Liam Hemsworth, now 27, felt the love on his birthday. But even if she didn’t post her adorable message on Instagram, his big day was already acknowledged by his fiancee, and Tish’s daughter, Miley Cyrus!

Just a few hours ago, Miley took to Instagram to write the following message: “Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! 🐷🦄🐶😻🐣 I love you @liamhemsworth.” She also posted a super cute picture of them goofing around together.

Aw! We just love that the Cyrus’ made sure Liam felt special on his birthday. Especially considering he and Miley may already be married!

As we previously told you, a recent report claimed Miley and Liam tied the knot during a surprise ceremony at their New Year’s Eve party. However, our source denied they’ve exchanged “I dos” already.

“Miley and Liam didn’t get married on New Year’s Eve, it was just a big get together party and bonding session for both the families,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re in no rush to tie the knot. Miley and Liam are ecstatically happy right now, and in no hurry at all to make it official. When they do eventually marry though, everyone will know about it, trust me!”

