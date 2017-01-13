‘This Is Us’ Fans Furious Toby Survived Near-Fatal Cardiac Arrest — Shocking Tweets

Courtesy of NBC

This is so shocking! We were relieved to find out that Toby survived his near-fatal cardiac arrest, when ‘This Is Us’ returned with new episodes on Jan. 10, but not everyone felt the same way as us. Believe it or not, a number of fans were pissed to discover Toby’s alive! Read their tweets here.

The January 10 episode of NBC’s This Is Us revealed that Toby (Chris Sullivan) survived his cardiac arrest, after having collapsed on Christmas Eve at the end of the show’s winter finale last month. We were ecstatic to learn his fate, but others weren’t. In fact, some fans wished Toby died. (Yes, really.)

See their tweets below!

Not gonna lie, I kinda wanted Toby to die! He's obnoxious & too eager to please! #ThisIsUs — CLE82 (@CLE82) January 11, 2017

No offense but I kinda wanted Toby to die. Only me? #ThisIsUs — Fernando's Girl (@katielovesnando) January 11, 2017

Does anyone else want Toby to die besides me? #ThisIsUs — missy mcdaniel (@missypinkerton) January 11, 2017

Watch them still kill Toby anyways. I don't trust these writers with my emotions 🙃 #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/Au67HUJfGt — Ginnys Bitch ❄️ (@BakersGinny) January 11, 2017

William has to die but Toby gets to live #ThisisUs pic.twitter.com/NiT7rl1u1e — 👑 (@PerfectlyAlly) January 11, 2017

I don't know if it's a popular or unpopular opinion but I sure hope Toby is dead #ThisisUs — Liv. (@hotsforolicity) December 20, 2016

And now. The time has finally come for me to find out if Toby's dead. God I hope he is #ThisIsUs — p.e.t.e.R ❄ (@tiiketak) January 11, 2017

As we previously told you in our recent recap of the Jan. 10 episode, Toby underwent surgery to repair a “hole” in his heart. And when he woke up, Kate (Chrissy Metz) proposed to him! So that’s hope for a bright and healthy future, right? The writers wouldn’t promise a wedding and then take it away by actually killing Toby, right? Right?! Ugh. We hope not.

