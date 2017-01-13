The Weeknd ‘Mesmerized’ By Selena Gomez’s Sexy Thong Photo: She’s Stunning

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! The Weeknd just can’t get enough new lady of Selena Gomez, and he’s so blown away by her sexy thong photo. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s completely ‘mesmerized’ by the gorgeous singer and the secret place where he’s keeping that pic.

How saucy! Selena Gomez, 24, definitely has her sexy mojo back and her new man The Weeknd, 26, — real name Abel Tesfaye — can’t get enough of her racy gold thong photo. “The Weeknd is completely mesmerized by Selena and her beauty. He was the first person to see the sexy photo of her in her string bikini and now has it as the screensaver on his iPhone,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How convenient! Any time he wants to get a good look at his new lady’s bare booty, all he has to do is look at his phone and there it is!

“He thinks Selena is absolutely stunning and is constantly reminding her just how beautiful she is. He calls Selena ‘his dream girl’,” our insider adds. It must be such a huge confidence and ego boost to Selly to have a guy be so incredibly into her, especially after all those years she spent on and off with Justin Bieber, 22. Abel’s a smart guy to value what a total prize Selena is.

The new couple showed off how they totally couldn’t keep their hands off each other, putting on a huge PDA display while leaving dinner at Santa Monica’s favorite celeb hotspot Giorgio Baldi Jan. 10. Their hot hugging, kissing and cuddling showed that these two are way more than friends, and their new relationship came as a total surprise to all of her fans, as well as friend Bella Hadid, 20, who just split from the “Starboy” singer in Nov. 2016. Abel’s normally not one to be all smiley playful and affectionate, but he sure couldn’t help himself with Selena!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and The Weeknd are a good match? Or is she wrong to be dating a friend’s ex?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.