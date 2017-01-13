‘The Vampire Diaries’ Recap: Can Anything Stop Stefan, The Ripper?

Image Courtesy of CW

Witches, magic bells, and ripper Stefan. Just another normal day in Mystic Falls, right?

While hunting this week, Stefan went full-on ripper again. He targeted Tara (guest star Alexandra Chandro), who oddly enough looked a lot like Elena Gilbert. Stefan convinced her to “kill” Damon, which he obviously woke up from later, but it proved that she was evil enough to bring her to Cade. Stefan chose Tara because she’d remind Damon of Elena, just like the necklace he kept on him.

To prove Stefan that he didn’t care, he threw the necklace away and killed Tara to make him happy. Not to worry — he went back for the necklace later, while Stefan killed every nurse in the hospital, leaving a bloody mess.

Caroline on the other hand, was on a mission for Sybil — obviously not of her choice. Back at Mystic Falls High School, Sybil sired an entire class to basically recreate a witch burning ceremony that had happens in the 1700s; to save the students, Caroline was sent to find the Charter Bell that oddly enough, Matt’s father had thrown off Wickery Bridge in 1992.

Matt’s family actually made the bell; yes, the Maxwell family were the real founders of Mystic Falls. The bells apparently could be used against the sirens. Mr. Maxwell threw the bell off the bridge since it was a symbol of what the new founders had taken from him and his family. When Elena’s parents crashed off the Wickery Bridge, the bell was also found. Matt informed Caroline it was in her mom’s stuff in her garage — however, Seline must have known Sybil would come looking for it because it was gone, a note left in her spot.

There was pretty much nothing left that Caroline could do, especially since Sybil warned her that she may still have powers to control her children’s minds. That obviously wasn’t a chance she was about to take. Sybil also made her think twice about Stefan, reminding her that even if he comes back to normal Stefan, he could always “go ripper,” and it could be when her kids were around.

