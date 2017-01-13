The Chainsmokers Drop Sexy New Song ‘Paris’ — Listen & Watch Lyric Video

The Chainsmokers released a brand-new song on Jan. 13, and it’s such a jam. ‘Paris’ is going to be the song of 2017. Drew Taggart sounds AMAZING! Listen to it now and watch the lyric video!

Drew Taggart’s voice sounds better than ever on The Chainsmokers’ new single “Paris.” He’ll make you swoon singing about a complicated relationship. After the success of “Closer” with Halsey, 22, the pressure was on Drew, 27, and Alex Pall, 31, to create another fantastic song. “Paris” is just that. The song is the duo’s first song without a featured vocalist since 2015. Check out the lyrics to “Paris” below:

We were staying in Paris

To get away from your parents

And I thought “Wow, if I could take this in a shot right now

I don’t think that we could work this out”

Out on the terrace

I don’t know if it’s fair but I thought “How could I let you fall by yourself

While I’m wasted for someone else”

If we go down then we go down together

They’ll say you could do anything

They’ll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We’ll get away with everything

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better

We were staying in Paris

To get away from your parents

You look so proud standing there with the flower and the cigarette

Posting pictures of yourself on the internet

Out on the terrace

We breathe in the air of this small town

On our own couldn’t pass for the thrill of it

Getting drunk on the bus we were living in

If we go down then we go down together

They’ll say you could do anything

They’ll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We’ll get away with everything

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are better

We were staying in Paris

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are

Let’s show them we are better

If we go down then we go down together

They’ll say you could do anything

They’ll say that I was clever

If we go down then we go down together

We’ll get away with everything

Let’s show them we are better

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

We were staying in Paris (If we go down)

Let’s show them we are better

We were staying in Paris

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better

If we go down

Let’s show them we are better

If we go down

Let’s show them we are better

If we go down

Let’s show them we are better

Let’s show them we are better

