Corinne won over Nick Viall’s heart (and rose) last week after taking her bikini top off on a group date — and now she’s once again seducing him in front of the entire group of girls. In a new sneak peek for this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ she plans a special surprise for Nick — while everyone else watches.

Corinne, 24, has no shame — she knows what she wants and goes for it. And it looks like Nick Viall likes it! In a new sneak peek, the girls and Nick are all enjoying a pool party at the mansion when she calls him over into the parking lot. There, she has a bouncy house set up for them.

“I love how fun and playful Corinne is,” Nick says off camera. “If I’m lucky enough to end up with someone for the rest of my life, I hope that she’s always fun and playful. That’s a big reason why I’m spending a lot of time with Corinne; I think fun is a great foundation of any relationship.” It sounds like having a good time is really important to him!

Well, if she’s anything, it’s that! In the video, she’s wearing a tiny bikini while he’s in swimming trunks and they bounce all around the house, while the ladies can all see. When he flops onto his back, she jumps on top of him, straddling and kissing him. Needless to say, it’s a tad inappropriate.

However, Corinne is definitely staying true to herself, which is ultimately, all that matters. After last week’s bikini adventure, she received a ton of hate on social media and took to Instagram to defend herself. “I was confident and I was me. Yes, I seemed a bit aggressive in last nights episode but I’ve been through a lot in my life and I did not want any time wasted,” she wrote. “It takes guts to be in that situation and you will see the inner me unravel quite soon. If I bother you that much, please just don’t look at my social media and keep the mean comments to yourself. I’m only human.”

