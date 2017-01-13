Taylor Swift V. Katy Perry: Will Ryan Murphy Write Their Story For ‘Feud’ Season 2?

SplashNews & REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s relationship is one of the biggest talked about rivalries in entertinament — so could we see it played out on the small screen? Ryan Murphy’s first season of ‘Feud’ will break down the Bette Davis and Joan Crawford story. So, what did he say when asked if the pop stars’ story will be next?

If there’s one thing Ryan Murphy knows, it’s what’s going on in the pop culture world. He’s also well aware that people are already pitching their ideas for season two of Feud, which will recreate some of the iconic ones. “I would never do another Hollywood woman-versus-woman story, though people really want the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry [story],” he told reporters during Television Critics Association winter press tour. “I get a lot of requests to please do Taylor and Katy, but I’m not going to…. I don’t think I want to do anything Hollywood after this one.”

He also revealed that he has called famous friends to get their ideas. “I will tell you I’ve called friends of mine that I’ve worked with. I called Mark Ruffalo, for example, and said, ‘Are there any famous feuds that you want to do? That you’re interested in?’ So I’ve just sort of reached out to some of my favorite people,” he said. “Susan [Sarandon] and Jessica [Lange] will always be producers on the show moving forward, so I’ve talked to them about what are [they] interested in seeing, even if [they] don’t want to act in it.”

Of course, Susan and Jessica are in season one, playing the roles of Bette and Joan, and are joined by a star-studded supporting cast; Sarah Paulson will play Geraldine Page, Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Olivia de Havilland, and Kathy Bates will play Joan Blondell.

Ryan was also playfully asked about doing a Donald Trump feud, which let’s be honest, there are many options for him with that one. “I would like to do Meryl Streep and Trump. I mean, that’s a good feud,” he laughed. “I don’t know that that’s an eight-episode arc, but I should talk to Meryl about playing herself.”

Season one of Feud: Bette and Joan will premiere on March 5 on FX.

