‘Taking The Stage’ Best Moments: The Obamas Dancing, Christina Aguilera & More

So powerful! ‘Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America’ aired Jan. 12 and gave us so many incredible performances and moments. Keep reading for more on President Obama dancing, Christina Aguilera belting out soulful classics and more.

This is so incredibly inspiring. Singers, actors, politicians and more gathered for ABC’s Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America, that aired Jan. 12. The show was taped back in Sept. in honor of the Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture opening, but it seemed so poignant now with President Barack Obama‘s final days in office upon us.

The 55-year-old president and First Lady Michelle, 52, were on hand for the star-studded event and could be seen on their feet dancing along to Usher, 38, covering the music of the late James Brown. They even were caught on cam joyfully singing the lyric “I’m black and I’m proud,” while having the time of their lives. They even rapped along to “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. Man, we’ve got to cherish moments like this because come Jan. 20, things are going to change so much.

Christina Aguilera, 36, absolutely brought it, with her rendition of “Stormy Weather” getting her a standing ovation. Man this girl has such a powerful set of pipes! Since she spends so much time sitting in a judge’s chair on The Voice, it’s so nice to see her show off her amazing gift.

Ne-Yo, 36, completely crushed it in a tribute to the late Michael Jackson, while Gladys Knight proved that at 72-years-old her voice has held up to perfection. Not only did she slay her performance, she looked so incredibly beautiful. Her soaring vocals had some fans on Twitter wishing she’d be included in the gospel segment, which was completely out of this world. John Legend, 38, brought the late Marvin Gaye‘s music back to life in a wonderful tribute.

It wasn’t just the performances that blew us away. Surviving members of WWII’s Tuskegee Airmen were on hand to be thanked and honored, with former Secretary of State Colin Powell, 79, on hand to salute them. Kudos to ABC for showing us such a talent filled and inspiring telecast!

