Steve Harvey & Donald Trump Meet To Discuss Plans For Positive Change In Inner Cities

Steve Harvey is the latest celebrity to take a meeting with Donald Trump! The ‘Family Feud’ host reportedly sat down with the president-elect to discuss plans to bring change to inner cities, and apparently it was a total success! Click inside to hear Steve’s account of what went down.

Well, that was unexpected. Steve Harvey, 59, was spotted inside of Trump Tower on Jan. 13, and it wasn’t for a leisurely visit! Following his closed meeting with Donald Trump, 70, the talk show host disclosed some of the topics of their discussion and even revealed that the two bonded. “It was a really cool meeting. We talked about golf and things like that, and people we knew. And then we got to the crux of it all,” Steve said of the meeting that was set up by both the Obama and Trump transition teams.

“We are going to team up and see if we can bring about some positive change in the inner cities,” Steve said. “He agreed and he wants to do something… He realized he needs some allies in that department and he seemed really sincere about it.” Although Steve didn’t disclose specific plans of tackling major issues in underprivileged areas, he revealed that he wants to target Chicago and Detroit. He also confirmed that he met with nominee for U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, 65, to go over developments in those areas. “I want to do some things with all of the major inner cities to see if we can bring about some change and help some of these young people out here,” he added.

About my meeting with @realdonaldtrump … A photo posted by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

The Family Feud host definitely described his meeting as a success, but he wouldn’t go so far as to say he is a Trump supporter. When the comedian was asked about his own political views, he refused to comment on the subject, but did mention that he would not be attending Trump’s Inauguration. “I’ll be turning 60 on Tuesday (Jan. 17), and my wife is taking me far away. So I won’t be at any Inauguration because my wife said no,” he explained. That’s a good reason if you ask us!

Steve may be a no-show come Jan. 20, but he has extended an invitation to the Trump family on Family Feud! He also suggested that he could get the Obamas or even the Clintons to compete against them. “If I could set it up, it would be skyrocketing for the ratings,” he laughed. OMG, that would be epic! We doubt any of these families would agree to something like that, but it’s 2017; literally anything is possible! And as far as his meetings with Trump go, Steve confirmed that it’s only the beginning.

