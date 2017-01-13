Klay Thompson Ruins Steph Curry’s Pre-Game Field Goal Kick — Watch Hilarious Video

Rude, Klay Thompson. Just rude. His teammate, Steph Curry, was about to playfully kick a field goal ahead of a Golden State Warriors’ game, when Klay came by and snatched the ball away from him!

Okay, it’s actually rather funny to watch this whole thing go down. Right before the Golden State Warriors played the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 12, Steph Curry, 28, figured he would see if he could be a two-sport athlete. He turned a basketball into a football, lining it up the same way a kicker preps for a field goal.

Right before Steph is about to give the ball the boot, in comes Klay Thompson, 26, who innocently sees the ball on the floor, picks it up and launches it at the rim. Steph just has to shake his head as Klay pulled a Lucy to his Charlie Brown, yanking the ball away at the last minute. After Steph cracked up over the whole thing, he got a replacement ball and was able to kick a field goal without interruption. And it was good!

“I like to shoot,” Klay once told Zach Lowe of ESPN when asked what he likes to do for fun, according to SB Nation, so he probably had no idea what Steph was up to. It’s likely Klay saw the ball on the ground and just went on gut instinct. See the ball. Shoot the ball.

Steph pretending he plays another sport besides basketball is nothing new, according to Fox Sports. Not only has he treated the basketball like a football, sometimes he throws it like the world’s biggest baseball. Steph even pulled out a field goal kick during Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals, though the Cleveland Cavaliers would go on to win that game, 120 to 90.

Thankfully, Steph’s kick didn’t jinx this game against the Pistons as the Dubs dropped Detroit, 127-107. Steph nailed 3 three-point shots on his way to scoring 24 points in the game. Klay even outshot Steph for 3, nailing 4 three-pointers for 23 points. Looks like Steph has much better success when he treats a basketball like a basketball and not like a football.

What do you think of Steph’s kick, HollywoodLifers? Should he make that a pregame routine for every match? Or just save it for special occasions?