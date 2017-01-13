‘Star Wars’ Producers Digitizing Carrie Fisher In Future Movies? Their Plans Revealed

Lucasfilm/Bad Robot/Walt Disney Studios

Yikes! The untimely death of Carrie Fisher robbed us of one of film’s most iconic characters, and her General Leia Organa still has significant roles in the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Episodes VIII and IX. Keep reading for whether or not producers will be digitizing the actress into the much-anticipated sequels.

Sorry Star Wars fans. Carrie Fisher‘s character of General Leia Organa will be gone for good after Star Wars: Episode VIII, as she won’t be digitized into any of the other upcoming films. Lucasfilm made the unprecedented move Jan. 13 of putting out a statement to squash rumors that a CGI version of her character would carry on in the movies. “We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa,” it began.

“Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars,” the release concluded.

Carrie Fisher: her life in pics The internet has been buzzing with theories about how the Star Wars franchise was going to keep one of its most valuable characters around after Carrie’s untimely death Dec. 27 at age 60, four days after suffering a massive heart attack. She was digitized into Star Wars Rogue One, but that was because they needed her young Princess Leia character in the story. We were all so thrilled that Carrie returned as Leia in 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens and her part for the upcoming films planned on expanding her story greatly. Fortunately she had finished shooting her scenes for Star Wars: Episode VIII at the time of her death. That film is due out in Dec. 2017, so we’ll have one last chance to enjoy Carrie in her iconic role.

Unfortunately Episode IX was reportedly going to have Leia’s story involved in key storylines, and now that she’s passed away, the plot is going to need to be changed up. The film is still in the process of being scripted and now the writers are trying to figure out how to proceed without Carrie. Not to mention, how are they going to address what happens to Leia? Will they so something at the end of Episode VIII or will they explain her away in Episode IX?

