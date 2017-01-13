Courtesy of TMZ

GAME ON, BOYS! With the fight of the year rapidly approaching, Soulja Boy is beyond confident that he can knock Chris Brown’s ‘ass out’ in the boxing ring. This tell-all interview explains just how the rapper intends to do it, so check it out!

It all comes down to this. One boxing fight between Chris Brown, 27, and Soulja Boy, 26, will once and for all (hopefully) settle this feud. Both rapper’s reputations are on the line, which is the only thing Soulja cares about. The “Tell ‘Em” rapper isn’t interested in money or fame — just defeating his number one Hollywood enemy. If you thought Soulja was the type to get cold feet before the big day, think again! He’s actually so confident, that he spoke to TMZ about knocking Chris’ “ass out” in the ring. Watch below!

“It’s not about the money at all, it’s about respect,” he says to the site. “I’m gonna fight and give it my all and knock his ass out.” Those are definitely some big words to live up to, so you better believe Soulja has a game plan to back up his spiel. The tattooed star admits he’s been training and practicing his breathing exercises. His biggest fighting secret? You may have guessed it — giving up weed! Soulja admits that he smokes a lot, and needs to town it done to get into better shape.

TMZ reports that the boxing match will go down in either Los Angeles or Las Vegas (Dubai may also be an option)…but how did we get to such an extreme point? It started with a comment on one of Karrueche Tran‘s Instagram photos and has now turned into an all out WAR! Seriously — it’s war…there are WEAPONS involved. Soulja may have threatened the “Zero” rapper with a machine gun on Jan. 12! They mean serious business, and we’re all a little scared.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Soulja will kick Chris’ ass in the boxing ring? Or vice versa?

