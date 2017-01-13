Selena Gomez Working On ‘Secret Project’: See The Sexy Behind-The-Scenes Pic

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Hooray! Selena Gomez is getting back to work in 2017 and she’s got a super secret project. You’ve got to see the gorgeous new photo of the star from behind the scenes on her brand new enterprise.

What a stunner! Selena Gomez, 25, is back in action after three months in rehab to treat lupus-related issues, and she’s teasing us that there’s a secret project in the works. The “Hands to Myself” singer is seen in a brand new pic Jan. 12 with a gorgeous full makeup job by Hung Vanngo, who posted the photo to his Instagram. Selena is sporting her new shoulder-length hair in tousled waves, a smokey cat eye, with her full gorgeous full lips covered in a rose hue. He captioned the pic “Casual day in LA with @selenagomez 😛 👗 @chrisclassen 💅🏻 @tombachik 💇 @_marissamarino 💄 @hungvanngo #secretproject #bts.”

The rest of the folks he mentioned on the “secret project” are various kinds of stylists, and it’s obvious with her incredible makeup and hair job that Selena’s doing some sort of fashion or beauty shoot. The singer/actress just announced a partnership with Coach in Dec. 2016, and her bright red sweater resembles some of the styles that are featured in the brand’s current line. We’re totally dying to see their new adds featuring Selly, and maybe we’re getting our first taste with this pic!

After lying so low in the latter part of 2016, Selena’s sure been making headlines in the new year! She absolutely shocked the entire world by having a massive PDA session with The Weeknd, 26, which caught everyone by surprise, especially his fairly recent ex and Sel’s friend Bella Hadid, 20. The two were spotted hugging and kissing after closing down upscale Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Jan. 10, and the “Starboy” singer has to be loving Selly’s sexy new photo.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Selena’s secret project is? Give us your guess in the comments.

