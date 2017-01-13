Selena Gomez Shows Off New Lob Haircut & Perfect Cat Eye Makeup On Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez just gave us the first close-up look at her lob haircut, and it is everything! The singer’s new short style is already proving to be a big trend for 2017, and we’ve got the details on her hair makeover, ahead.

Selena Gomez has a brand new look and the top secret project to go with it. The 24-year-old’s glam squad shared a selfie from Selena on Instagram teasing a “secret project” that was in the works. While we couldn’t be more excited to see what’s coming from Sel, in the meantime, we’ll be obsessing over her amazing lob haircut.

While we first got a glimpse of the shorter style just before Christmas (and again when she was spotted with The Weeknd), this behind-the-scenes pic is giving us the closest look yet. Nine Zero One hairstylist Marissa Marino was behind Sel’s chop, and as you may remember, she was also styling Selena’s longer hair during her Revival tour last year.

Sharing Selena’s selfie to her Instagram, Marissa kept the whole look modern with a piece-y cut that was styled with lots of texture. Not quite short enough to be considered a bob, Marissa gave Sel the It haircut of the season with an in-between lob length. We saw everyone from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna rock the style in 2016, and even though we’re only a few weeks into the new year, we’ve already seen the lob cut on Sel, Nina Dobrev and Shay Mitchell.

To complete her gorgeous on-set look, makeup artist Hung Vanngo gave Selena a red carpet-worthy beauty look. Defining Sel’s eyes, Hung filled in her brows and created a thick black cat eye with soft smokey eyeshadow. To complete the bombshell look, Hung added a matte nude lip.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena’s lob cut? Will you be copying her this year?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.