Selena Gomez Not Ashamed She Bared Her Butt In Racy Thong Pic: Felt ‘Sexy & Confident’

Selena Gomez almost broke the internet when celeb photog, Mert Alas posted a racy, bare-butt photo of her on Jan. 12! However, the photo was quickly deleted after some fans thought it was too much. Well, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned what Sel thought about her sexy snap, and she’s not sweating the haters!

Ok, here’s what’s going on — First, we get a bare-butt photo of Selena Gomez, 24, on Jan. 12, from renowned celeb photog, Mert Alas; Fans go nuts with love, and hate comments, claiming Sel is showing off her goods and not being genuine; Then, he deletes it! SO, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Sel “understands the criticism some might throw at her for showing off her body, after she clearly said to her fans that she wanted to see more from them. But, she felt sexy and confidant in the pic and wanted it out there.” Preach, Sel, preach!

In fact, “Selena is not ashamed by it and she doesn’t think she is a hypocrite in any way,” the source said, adding, “She just feels that it was sexy.” AND, we couldn’t agree more! Jeez, let the girl live. Selena took a much needed break away from the spotlight when she spent 90 days, phone free, in a Tennessee rehab facility to better herself amid her battle with lupus. We think she deserves a little pampering time to flaunt what she’s got, don’t you?

Sel’s racy snap came just two days after she and The Weeknd, 26, [aka, Abel Tesfaye] had a PDA-filled date night at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant Jan. 10. The rumored couple were all over each other in romantic photos, where they were seen holding each other and even sharing some kisses! Obviously, fans went wild over the unexpected night out. It’s not every day Sel steps out and plants one on a sexy singer in plain view of the paparazzi. So, her bold behavior caught fans by surprise.

The internet was really buzzing when The Weeknd dropped his music video for “Party Monster”, his sexy track that conveniently features the line, “a– shaped like Selena”. Everyone thought since Sel was seen in a bare-butt snap that she was a lock to be in his video that was released Jan. 12. However, she was no-where in site. So, was that butt-shot just a coincidence?…

Since Sel and The Weeknd’s PDA-filled date night a lot of fans by surprise, we EXCLUSIVELY learned what’s going on inside their close relationship. Sel is “OK” with the world knowing that she and Abel are an item, an insider told us. He makes her feel “secure.” But, he’s trying to take things slow right now. We can’t wait to see what happens next with these two stars!

