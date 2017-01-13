Sasha & Malia Obama’s First Visit To The White House Revealed In Never-Before-Seen Pics

Joyce N. Boghosian / White House Photo Office

Back in time! As Sasha and Malia Obama prepare to leave the White House, fans were treated to never-before-seen snaps of their first visit to the iconic location on Jan. 13. The young sisters were having a total blast eight years ago. See the throwback pics!

Fallback Friday is in full effect! Jenna Bush Hager, 35, and Barbara Bush, 35, treated fans to a trip down memory lane Jan. 13, reading a heartfelt letter they recently penned to Sasha Obama, 15, and Malia Obama, 18, on the Today Show. Jenna also shared never-before-seen throwback pics from their first visit to the White House, showing the girls sliding down the banister of the solarium and meeting the staff at their new Washington, D.C. mansion. Sasha was beaming as she checked out the private theater, while Malia was in total awe of the spacious bedrooms!

On that very special day of transition, little Sasha was seven-years-old and Malia was only ten! They looked cute as can be, both blown away at their new lifestyle. Several of Jenna and Barbara’s memories were recounted in their farewell letter to the Obama girls, giving fans more insight as to what their experience was like. She read, “We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home. It’s amazing how eight years go by and they become these really amazing women. And we just wanted to make sure they knew.” Their sweet letter continued, “We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace.”

This will definitely be an exciting year, as Malia prepares to head to Harvard this fall while Sasha will remain in Washington to finish high school. Even though they will have to adapt to their new surroundings, Jenna and Barbara advised them to take advantage of this transitory time. “[Y]ou won’t have the weight of the world on your young shoulders anymore. Explore your passions. Learn who you are. Make mistakes — you are allowed to.” We couldn’t agree more!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these adorable throwback pics? Let us know!

