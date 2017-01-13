Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Son, 5, Rushed To The ER Overnight — Is He Okay?

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh no! Sarah Michelle Gellar had the fright of her life on Jan. 12 when she rushed her adorable 5-year old son to the hospital. The ‘Buffy’ star slept overnight in the ER room, praying the whole time for Rocky’s health to improve. Find out what happened, here!

This is every parent’s worst nightmare! Sarah Michelle Gellar, 39, rushed her son to the emergency room on the night of Jan. 12. Heading straight to the ER is never a good sign, but we’re thanking all the gods in the world right now that he’s okay. The Buffy alum wrote on Instagram that Rocky, 5, was battling a virus that lead to a difficulty in breathing. “Well I made it 7 years before I had to take one of my children to the ER (I think that’s a pretty good stretch),” she captioned a pic of the hospital band on Rocky’s wrist. Read her full post below!

Thank goodness for #iphones and #inspectorgadget when your little one is sick in the ER. (He's better and resting at home now #nastyvirus) pic.twitter.com/0AZlCBxtlk — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) January 13, 2017

Staying overnight in the hospital is NEVER fun, but thankfully, Sarah came prepared! As you can see from her Twitter post, the blonde beauty showed up with entertainment! Sarah let her son watch cartoons on her iPhone — how freakin’ cute is that?! “Thank goodness for iPhones and Inspector Gadget when your little one is sick in the ER.” Sarah also let us know that Rocky is “resting at home now,” which probably means he’s getting much better! YAY!

With Rocky back in his own bed, he must be getting so much love and support from daddy Freddie Prinze Jr. and older sister Charlotte. Taking after her vampire butt-kicking mother, Charlotte is already proving to be a real slayer! The spunky 7-year old showed off karate skills against Freddie and totally dominated! She literally brought Freddie down to the floor! Sarah was so proud that she called her little one the next “future slayer.” So cute!

