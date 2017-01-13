Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Son Saint Bawls His Eyes Out On Santa’s Lap — See Pic

Image Courtesy of ELI RUSSELL LINNETZ/Instagram & www.kimkardashianwest.com

This is too cute! Most kids love visiting Santa Clause before Christmas, but the Wests aren’t like most kids. When it was time for little Saint West to tell the big guy what he wanted, he totally freaked and started crying hysterically! See the adorable pic, and North’s reaction, here.

Awww! Kim Kardashian shared several pics and videos of the Kardashian-West clan celebrating Christmas last month on her website on Jan. 13, but our favorite photo by far is the one where Saint West meets Santa Clause for the first time!

In the adorable grainy shot, North West and her little brother are seated on the guy in red’s lap. Northie looks on with confusion while her baby brother absolutely loses his mine and bursts into tears! The pic is so sweet and silly; Saint’s mouth is wide open and his eyes are clinched shut as he wails, with tears streaming down his face! Poor little guy.

The two Kardashian kids look adorable and cool as always on the special occasion. Saint is rocking a comfy all-black look during his tantrum, while North is wearing a custom denim jacket lined with white fleece and covered with adorable butterfly and kitty appliques. So chic!

Luckily, it seems like all the tears dried up quickly and a great day was had by the whole family. In a video, Saint feeds his mom Kim an ice cream pop, while North smiles on Santa’s lap. The family also helps their little cutie take his first steps. It almost looks like they’re just a normal family instead of famous multi-millionaires! Maybe some time out of the spotlight did them some good.

