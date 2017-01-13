Drake & Meek Mill Fight: Safaree Samuels Wants To Box Meek In Place Of Drake

The rap world is getting ready to rumble — in a major way. Soulja Boy and Chris Brown are gearing up to thrash it out in the ring, in what’s bound to be an epic fight — and Meek Mill has challenged Drake to a throwdown (for a cool $5mill….natch!) Now Safaree Samuels is jumping on the boxing bandwagon too. HollywoodLife.com has the scoop.

Ding Ding, fight time! Love is definitely not in the air when it comes to the rap world — seems everyone is itching for a smackdown in some way, shape or form these days. First there’s Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, who have been punching it out on social media as they get ready to punch it out in real life. Then, there’s Meek Mill challenging Drake to go twelve rounds. And now, Safaree Samuels has thrown his hat into the ring. Can’t we all just get along?!!

Nicki Minaj’s ex wants in on the rapper Fight Club — big time — offering to fight Meek, in place of Drake. Safaree and Meek have history, having both dated Nicki at one point, and there’s clearly more than a little beef between the two. The 35-year-old “Love the Most” rapper took to Instagram to make his fighting intentions known, claiming, “Drake Don’t got time but I do.”

#Safaree stepped into #TheShadeRoom and said he got time for #MeekMill if #Drake don't 👀👀👀 (view previous post) A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Safaree’s comment was in response to an Instagram posted by TheShadeRoom stating, “#MeekMill says he’ll fight #Drake for $5 mill and let #NickiMinaj be the ring leader” But wait, that’s not all — oh no, oh no siree! Game has also waded into the rap fight foray, posting his own challenge on Instagram too. “I’ll beat dat boy ass for free & Nicki can be the get a ring girl […] Everybody uncle face havin ass,” he commented. Oh snap!

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾#thegame #commentcreepin A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

Although no date has been set yet for the Chris Brown, Soulja Boy showdown, reports swirl that they could be fighting it out in Dubai, of all places. According to TMZ, the feuding twosome genuinely loathe each other, but more than their hatred for each other, is the desire to make bank — duh! So, they’re hoping to duke it out on Pay-Per-View. Their original venue of choice was Las Vegas, but pesky rules and regulations in Sin City — including mandatory drug testing — have killed that idea dead.

