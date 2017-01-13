Robin Thicke Calls The Cops On Paula Patton After She Allegedly Violates Custody Order

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of TMZ

Yikes! Robin Thicke called the cops on his ex-wife Paula Patton on Jan. 13, after she allegedly violated their custody order. The heated dispute reached new heights when he wasn’t ‘allowed’ to take their six-year-old son Julian for the night. Click to watch!

The tension between former flames Robin Thicke, 39, and Paula Patton, 41, has clearly not subsided. The “Blurred Lines” crooner brought the cops to his ex’s house on Jan. 13, since she allegedly violated their custody order by not allowing him to take their six-year-old son Julian, TMZ reports. In the dramatic clip, Paula looks visibly distraught, trying to fight back tears. She was willing to comply with their requests, thanking the police men for intervening. An officer explained how Julian stated that he didn’t want to leave with his father for the night, adding, “The department policy is to not drag children from their homes that don’t want to go.” My, oh my.

This shocking development comes shortly after Robin won a victory in court on Jan. 12, since a judge refused to limit his custody to daytime monitored visits. So, when the crooner called his ex to pick up their son and she went “radio silent,” he marched straight to Paula’s house with the L.A. Country Sheriff’s deputies and a court order. As if that wasn’t enough to process, the Hitch actress also reportedly came forth with shocking claims on Jan. 12, saying Robin “spanked and punched” his boy. Julian reportedly complained to his school about the alleged punishment, leading the Los Angeles Country Department of Children and Family Services to launch an investigation.

In the court documents, Paula even wrote “Julian is scared of you,” according to the publication. It’s certainly been a rough time for both parties. Robin’s dad, Alan Thicke, passed away on Dec. 13, 2016, and the crooner is likely still grieving at this point. Hopefully the two can reach a consensus, since there does seem to be hope. Sources claim the former flames are close to reaching a middle ground when it comes to their custody issues, so time will tell!

