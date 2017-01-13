Rob Kardashian Encouraging Lamar Odom To ‘Go After’ Khloe’s Heart Again

FameFlyNet

The bromance is back together! If there’s anyone who wants to see Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian reunite romantically — it’s her brother! Rob is totally encouraging the NBA star to ‘go after’ his ex-wife, and we’ve got all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Lamar Odom, 37, are still as thick as thieves! “Rob‘s happy Lamar‘s turning his life around and thinks he should definitely go after Khloe [Kardashian] if that’s who he really loves,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rob’s all for it! They were in love like no other and Rob remembers all the good times they had and how happy Lamar made her.” We remember their adorable connection (and joint perfume Unbreakable) like it was yesterday!

This info comes right on the heels of Lamar’s shocking interview with The Doctors. The former Lakers star dropped a HUGE bombshell when he called Khloe his “wife” and sounded determined to win her over again. The actual interview was done over a month ago, but we have a feeling his feelings haven’t changed. Ever since their divorce was finalized, our sources have been telling us just how sad and lonely the athlete feels without her by his side.

Rob may not be a relationship guru per say, but he does know a little something about going back and forth. “He and [Blac] Chyna go through it like cats and dogs, but at the end of the day, they love each other and that conquers all,” the source continues. “Rob fully supports Lamar in his efforts to get Khloe back.” You may remember that Rob and Lamar were basically an inseparable duo as well. For a while, the sock designer actually LIVED with the former couple. Rob’s seen the ups and downs like no one else, and wants them to give it one more chance!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU encouraging Lamar to go after Khloe again?

