Priyanka Chopra Hospitalized After Scary Injury On ‘Quantico’ Set

Oh no! Priyanka Chopra was hospitalized after suffering a terrifying injury on the ‘Quantico’ set in New York City on Jan. 12. She was quickly rushed to the hospital following the incident. Get the latest details on Priyanka now.

Priyanka Chopra, 34, slipped and fell hard on her head while filming a stunt on the Quantico set on Jan. 12, TMZ reports. She suffered a concussion as a result of the fall. She was rushed to the ER late that night. How scary! She was examined, treated, and discharged.

Thankfully, Priyanka is going to be OK. ABC has released the following statement regarding the star’s injury:

“We can confirm that there was a minor incident on the NY set of Quantico last night. It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information. Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably.”

However, TMZ reports that Priyanka will be out of work until at least next week. Priyanka was absent during a Quantico press event on Jan. 13, which HollywoodLife.com attended. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for additional comment.

Priyanka is currently in the middle of filming Quantico season 2 in New York City. The show moved from Montreal to NYC for the second season. In addition to the hit ABC show, Priyanka has the Baywatch movie coming out in May 2017, which also stars Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. She was recently named Pantene’s new global brand ambassador. She also presented at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8 and rocked a gorgeous gold gown. She’s taking over the world, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Get well soon, Priyanka!

