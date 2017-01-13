Click to Skip Ad
Sunny Obama: President’s Dog Bites White House Visitor In The Face — Shocking Pic

Fri, January 13, 2017 9:22am EST by 1 Comment
President Obama Dog Sunny Bites Person Face
Image Courtesy of TMZ/REX Shutterstock
Oh, no! An eighteen-year-old woman was bitten by Sunny Obama, the First Family’s Portuguese Water Dog, on Jan. 9 when she was visiting the White House. You can see the pic here, but be warned — it’s a little graphic!

This had to be scary! A family friend was bitten by Sunny Obama, 4, as TMZ and other outlets report. You can see the graphic pic above.

Obama’s Farewell Address — See Pics

The visitor, whose name is unknown, is said to be eighteen years old and a friend of the family. She was visiting at the White House when she “went to pet and kiss Sunny, and the dog bit her on the face”, as insiders tell the outlet. Yikes!

As you can see in the pic, the girl has a pretty nasty cut under her eye, and TMZ reports that Dr. Ronny Jackson, the Obama family’s doctor, checked her out and determined that she will need stitches. She then posted pics of the injury on social media. Don’t worry — she’ll be okay, but will probably have a small scar!

It’s interesting to note that this breed of dog is not usually that aggressive…perhaps Sunny is sad to be leaving the White House and is taking it out on strangers! Then again, the Obama dogs have a history of causing a ruckus. Ha!

We’ll leave you with this adorable photo of Sunny and her brother Bo, 8:

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed that Sunny Obama won’t be a First Dog for much longer?

