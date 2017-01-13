Porsche Thomas Shuts Down Baby Bump Shamers: ‘A Woman’s Body Is Art’

Courtesy of Instagram

Porsche Thomas, the daughter of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star Peter Thomas, is clapping back at body-shamers and Instagram trolls who rudely commented on her glowing baby bump. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, Porsche is shutting down the haters once and for all and putting her focus into being a new mommy!

Porsche Thomas is the new mother to two, 6-day old twin boys and she is killing it. She read the books. She has the apps. Her mother is an arms-distance away. She was ready for this. What Porsche wasn’t prepared for was backlash on a photo in which she proudly flaunted her almost-popping baby bump in a bikini right before the new year.

“Initially the comments were positive and I thought, well people do love pregnancy, babies, pets and food. But then I started getting more and more likes and more and more comments and I was wondering why I was getting so much traction on the photo when one of the comments said something about the explorer page,” Porsche said of the photo, which now has over 20,000 likes. “Then a lot of the negativity started coming in. I laughed at the first few, then became really surprised at how many more negative comments were coming in. It never really bothered me but I just found it very interesting. I responded to one just to say that obviously with it being my page I can see their rude comment, to which the girl responded “I don’t give a F”. I just responded with a thumbs up emoji.”

Haters wrote messages like “she has a weird pregnant belly,” and “damn her stomach black a** s**t.” Clearly, these people don’t know what glowing looks like. Still, Porsche waited for the holidays to pass before publicly responding to the ignorant comments on her Instagram page.

“I didn’t really experience much emotion. I more questioned humanity. I didn’t understand the need to go out of your way to make a person feel bad about themselves. I was never able to stand a bully. It’s such a gross trait. So I just questioned how so many people could possibly have that trait, and wondered why. However, it was the holidays and so enjoying my family was what was a priority to me. I was so astonished at the fact that during the holidays people found the time to hate on my photo,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s why I responded after the holidays. And I responded by showing the bump again, because I am proud of it and it is beautiful to me. And to my husband. I didn’t care what anyone else thought.”

Porsche shared another stunning bikini photo on Jan. 6, captioned “While some of y’all been in my comments criticizing the blackness that is my belly and me during what shoulda been your holiday cheer, I been over here enjoying life, growing tiny humans, performing miracles and hopefully getting even blacker.” She shared that her motivation for posting bikini photos was her view of a woman’s body as “art.” “That’s just who I am. I’ve always been very comfortable with my body. I believe a woman’s body is Art, in all forms.”

Well, as luck would have it, just one day after clapping back to Insta trolls, Porsche went into labor and those tiny miracles were given the names August and Berlin! HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Porsche’s response to the haters?! We love her advice here at HL!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.