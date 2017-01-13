Rex/Shutterstock

Finally! Donald Trump reportedly found someone who will perform at his presidential inauguration and it’s – Paul Anka! The singer-songwriter, who wrote hits for Tom Jones and Frank Sinatra, will reportedly play a ‘Trumped’ version of one of his biggest hits on Donald’s big day!

Paul Anka, 75, will be on hand when Donald Trump, 70, becomes the 45th president of the United States, reports RadarOnline. The old school crooner was “asked by the members of the Trump inauguration committee” to be a musical performer, an Anka insider tells Radar, “and he was only too happy to do it for his longtime friend.”

“While everyone else was running scared from performing…Paul stood fast,” the insider told RadarOnline, clearly taking digs at Charlotte Church, 30, Moby, 51, and all the musicians who have flat-out refused to participate in Donald’s presidential festivities. “[Paul] wasn’t about to be intimidated by anyone!”

For some people, Paul Anka is that guy who appeared during The Simpsons “Treehouse Of Horror VI” special in 1995. He’s a singer who found success in the 1950, which saw him tour around the world with acts like Buddy Holly. Paul’s also the mind behind a lot of classic crooner hits, including Tom Jones’s “She’s a Lady” and Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” The latter has been covered by everyone from Elvis Presley to Sid Vicious. In fact, when Paul appears during Donald’s first day as President Trump, Paul will put a special spin on the old classic.

“Paul has re-written those lyrics especially for Donald Trump,” the source tells RadarOnline, “which he will perform during the inaugural dance for Donald and his lovely First Lady, Melania [Trump, 46].” How exactly he’s going to Trump up these lyrics, no one knows, as the source says Paul won’t “let the cat out of bag” yet.

So, Paul now joins Jackie Evancho, 16, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Rockettes (at least, those dancers who are not sitting out the performance in protest) as the performers who will help christen the Trump administration.

Lee Greenwood, 74, has agreed to sing his patriotic hit “God Bless The USA” at the “Make America Great Again!” celebration on Jan. 19, a day before Trump is officially sworn in. While the lineup isn’t the most star-studded, there are plenty of days for the Trump team to announce more additions. If no one steps up, Donald will just have to celebrate on his own – do it “his way,” as it were.



