Odell Beckham: Girlfriend Rumors Swirl After Pretty Blonde Spotted Leaving His Hotel

Odell Beckham Jr. might be scoring OFF the football field as well! A sexy blonde was reportedly spotted leaving the NFL player’s hotel room in the early morning, fueling rumors that he’s found himself a secret girlfriend! Read all the juicy details, here.

The wide receiver, who looked like he had just woken up, was photographed peeking out of his room as the girl made her way out.

The wide receiver, who looked like he had just woken up, was photographed peeking out of his room as the girl made her way out. He was dressed in an oversized sweatshirt with a hood over his head, possibly hiding his ruffled bedroom hair. The mystery girl, however, looked much less disheveled. She appeared to have a flawless complexion even with no makeup on, and her hair was tied in a neat bun. She wore a furry coat and carried a red purse.

Odell is arguably one of the best players on the Giants, but that’s nothing compared to his off-field popularity. He’s been rumored to be hooking up with stunners like Khloe Kardashian, Zendaya, and Karrueche Tran! Our trusted sources even told us that he was lusting after Rihanna for awhile! “Odell thinks Rihanna is fly and has always loved her style and bad girl attitude,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He would never want to deprive her from the greatness that he is.” The “Sex With Me” singer might be Odell’s dream girl, but he clearly has no preference when it comes to blondes and brunettes.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think this blonde chick is Odell’s girlfriend? Or just a fling?

