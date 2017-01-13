Naya Rivera V. Taraji P. Henson — Who Rocked The See-Through Skirt Better?

SplashNews/AP Images

This is an amazing fashion face-off! Two gorgeous ladies, Naya Rivera & Taraji P. Henson, were both spotted wearing the same exact skirt & they looked fabulous. We love the way they both looked in the sheer skirt & we can’t decide who wore it better. What do you think? VOTE.

Naya Rivera, 30, and Taraji P. Henson, 46, couldn’t have more different styles, so it came as a complete shock when they were both spotted wearing the same exact outfit! Even though these ladies have different styles, the Steven Khalil skirt they wore is so gorgeous, who wouldn’t want to rock it!

Taraji was the first to rock the Steven Khalil Spring 2017 couture collection ensemble when she headed to the BET Awards a few months back. She rocked the completely see-through high-waisted pencil skirt with a black strapless bodysuit from the same collection. The skirt is basically just a piece of sheer tulle that’s completely decorated in gorgeous metallic silver sequins and beading. She topped the look off with a simple pair of black ankle-strap sandals.

Naya on the other hand, rocked the skirt most recently when she headed to Catch in LA for the premiere party of her new Crackle show, Mad Families. Naya took her look straight from the runway. She rocked the same exact skirt as Taraji, and paired it with a skin-tight long-sleeve black bodysuit with a high-neck and billowing sleeves. She topped her entire look off with a full-length, black faux-fur House of CB coat, adding even more glam to this already dazzling look, and a pair of black strappy sandals.

We love the way both of these gorgeous ladies look in the sheer skirt and we seriously can’t decide who wore it better! What do you guys think? VOTE.

