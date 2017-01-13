MLS SuperDraft Picks For Round 1 & 2 — See The Complete List

Courtesy of Instagram

Soccer fans rejoice! The MLS SuperDraft took place Jan. 13 and the results for the top picks turned up some big surprises. Keep reading to see which teams college stars like Abu Danladi, Miles Robinson and Jeremy Ebobisse are headed to for the 2017 MLS season.

We’ve got a whole new crop of college soccer stars turning pro and heading to the MLS following Jan. 13’s SuperDraft. Minnesota and Atlanta got the first picks and shockingly neither took former Duke forward Jeremy Ebobisse who was picked fourth by Portland. Abu Danladi was expected to go high in the draft despite the UCLA forward’s injury issues, and sure enough he was the top pick, heading to the Minnesota United. Atlanta was in need of a defender and got exactly what they wanted with Syracuse’s Miles Robinson. Both guys are expected to be starters in the 2017 MLS season.

Here’s the full list of the first and second round picks of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

FIRST ROUND:

1. Minnesota — Abu Danladi, F, UCLA

2. Atlanta — Miles Robinson, D, Syracuse

3. NYCFC (from Chicago) — Jonathan Lewis, F, Akron

4. Portland (from Houston) — Jeremy Ebobisse, F, Duke

5. Columbus — Lalas Abubakar, D, Dayton

6. San Jose — Jackson Yueill, M, UCLA

7. Vancouver — Jakob Nerwinski, D, UConn

8. Atlanta (from Orlando) — Julian Gressel, M, Providence

9. Columbus (from New England) — Niko Hansen, F, New Mexico

10. Houston — Joe Holland, M, Hofstra

11. Chicago (from Philadelphia) — Daniel Johnson, M, Louisville

12. DC — Chris Odoi-Atsem, D, Maryland

13. RSL — Reagan Dunk, D, Denver

14. Kansas City — Colton Storm, D, UNC

15. Colorado (from LA) — Sam Hamilton, M, Denver

16. NYCFC — Kwame Awuah, D, UConn

17. Red Bulls — Zeiko Lewis, F, Boston College

18. Dallas — Jacori Hayes, M, Wake Forest

19. Montreal — Nick Depuy, D/F, UC Santa Barbara

20. New England (from Colorado) — Brian Wright, F, Vermont

21. Toronto — Brandon Aubrey, D, Notre Dame

22. Seattle — Brian Nana-Sinkam, D, Stanford

SECOND ROUND:

1. Minnesota — Alec Ferrell, GK, Wake Forest

2. Colorado (from Atlanta) — Liam Callahan, D, Syracuse

3. Philadelphia Union (from Chicago, via Minnesota) — Marcus Epps, F, USF

4. Chicago (from Houston, via Toronto) — Stefan Cleveland, GK, Louisville

5. Chicago (from Columbus, via Montreal & Toronto) — Guillermo Delgado, F, Delaware

6. San Jose — Lindo Mfeka, M, USF

7. Vancouver — Francis De Vries, D, Saint Francis

8. Houston (from Orlando) — Jake McGuire, GK, Tulsa

9. New England — Napo Matsoso, M, Kentucky

10. Portland — Michael Amick, D, UCLA

11. Philadelphia — Aaron Jones, D, Clemson

12. DC — Eric Klenofsky, GK, Monmouth

13. RSL — Justin Schmidt, D, Washington

14. Houston (from Kansas City) — Danilo Radjen, D, Akron

15. Dallas (from LA) — Walker Hume, D, UNC

16. NYCFC — Jalen Brown, F, Xavier

17. Red Bulls — Ethan Kutler, M, Colgate

18. Dallas — Adonijah Reid, F, ANB Academy

19 Montreal — Shamit Shome, M, FC Edmonton

20. Minnesota (from Colorado, via Philadelphia) — Thomas De Villardi, D, Delaware

21. DC (from Toronto, via Portland) — Jo-Vetle Rimstad, D, Radford

22. Seattle — Dominic Oduro, D, Nordsjaelland

