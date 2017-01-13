MLS SuperDraft Picks For Round 1 & 2 — See The Complete List

Soccer fans rejoice! The MLS SuperDraft took place Jan. 13 and the results for the top picks turned up some big surprises. Keep reading to see which teams college stars like Abu Danladi, Miles Robinson and Jeremy Ebobisse are headed to for the 2017 MLS season.
We’ve got a whole new crop of college soccer stars turning pro and heading to the MLS following Jan. 13’s SuperDraft. Minnesota and Atlanta got the first picks and shockingly neither took former Duke forward Jeremy Ebobisse who was picked fourth by Portland. Abu Danladi was expected to go high in the draft despite the UCLA forward’s injury issues, and sure enough he was the top pick, heading to the Minnesota United. Atlanta was in need of a defender and got exactly what they wanted with Syracuse’s Miles Robinson. Both guys are expected to be starters in the 2017 MLS season.
Here’s the full list of the first and second round picks of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.
FIRST ROUND:
1. Minnesota — Abu Danladi, F, UCLA
2. Atlanta — Miles Robinson, D, Syracuse
3. NYCFC (from Chicago) — Jonathan Lewis, F, Akron
4. Portland (from Houston) — Jeremy Ebobisse, F, Duke
5. Columbus — Lalas Abubakar, D, Dayton
6. San Jose — Jackson Yueill, M, UCLA
7. Vancouver — Jakob Nerwinski, D, UConn
8. Atlanta (from Orlando) — Julian Gressel, M, Providence
9. Columbus (from New England) — Niko Hansen, F, New Mexico
10. Houston — Joe Holland, M, Hofstra
11. Chicago (from Philadelphia) — Daniel Johnson, M, Louisville
12. DC — Chris Odoi-Atsem, D, Maryland
13. RSL — Reagan Dunk, D, Denver
14. Kansas City — Colton Storm, D, UNC
15. Colorado (from LA) — Sam Hamilton, M, Denver
16. NYCFC — Kwame Awuah, D, UConn
17. Red Bulls — Zeiko Lewis, F, Boston College
18. Dallas — Jacori Hayes, M, Wake Forest
19. Montreal — Nick Depuy, D/F, UC Santa Barbara
20. New England (from Colorado) — Brian Wright, F, Vermont
21. Toronto — Brandon Aubrey, D, Notre Dame
22. Seattle — Brian Nana-Sinkam, D, Stanford
SECOND ROUND:
1. Minnesota — Alec Ferrell, GK, Wake Forest
2. Colorado (from Atlanta) — Liam Callahan, D, Syracuse
3. Philadelphia Union (from Chicago, via Minnesota) — Marcus Epps, F, USF
4. Chicago (from Houston, via Toronto) — Stefan Cleveland, GK, Louisville
5. Chicago (from Columbus, via Montreal & Toronto) — Guillermo Delgado, F, Delaware
6. San Jose — Lindo Mfeka, M, USF
7. Vancouver — Francis De Vries, D, Saint Francis
8. Houston (from Orlando) — Jake McGuire, GK, Tulsa
9. New England — Napo Matsoso, M, Kentucky
10. Portland — Michael Amick, D, UCLA
11. Philadelphia — Aaron Jones, D, Clemson
12. DC — Eric Klenofsky, GK, Monmouth
13. RSL — Justin Schmidt, D, Washington
14. Houston (from Kansas City) — Danilo Radjen, D, Akron
15. Dallas (from LA) — Walker Hume, D, UNC
16. NYCFC — Jalen Brown, F, Xavier
17. Red Bulls — Ethan Kutler, M, Colgate
18. Dallas — Adonijah Reid, F, ANB Academy
19 Montreal — Shamit Shome, M, FC Edmonton
20. Minnesota (from Colorado, via Philadelphia) — Thomas De Villardi, D, Delaware
21. DC (from Toronto, via Portland) — Jo-Vetle Rimstad, D, Radford
22. Seattle — Dominic Oduro, D, Nordsjaelland
