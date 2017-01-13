Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth ‘Fully Committed’ & ‘Determined’ To Be ‘Forever’

Rex/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may not be married, but they don’t need a piece of paper to know their love is forever! The young lovers are in it for the long haul and have vowed to stay committed to each other! Get the EXCLUSIVE details on how they’re making it work.

Name a more adorable couple in young Hollywood than Miley Cyrus, 23, and Liam Hemsworth, 27! We’ll wait. The Last Song co-stars are seriously our couple goals, and aside from making our hearts melt with their silly photo shoots on social media, the couple is teaching us a thing or two about making a relationship last. “Miley and Liam are fully committed to each other,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are determined not to make the same mistakes they did before, and they’ve vowed to take it slow… Their relationship this time around is really awesome.” Slow and steady wins the race, right?

The couple may be taking their time for now, but the end goal is still being Mr. and Mrs. Hemsworth. “They’re in no rush to tie the knot,” our insider spilled. But when they do get hitched, “it will be forever. They take marriage very seriously, and that’s the main reason they don’t want to rush into anything.” Aww!

Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

We can’t wait for the day that Miley and Liam FINALLY get married, but for now, we are just enjoying the couple pics and PDA moments! In the recent weeks, both of them have flooded their Instagram accounts with the cutest pics of them enjoying each other’s company. Miley most recently shared a goofy photo of the pair for Liam’s birthday on Jan. 13, with a sweet message, saying, “I am beyond lucky to share sooooo [many] animals with you.” The couple have also enjoyed many dates out with their friends and family. The way things are going now, we are more than confident Miley and Liam will be together until the end!

HollywoodLifers, do you see Miley and Liam’s relationship lasting forever? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

