Courtesy of Instagram

Miam forever! Miley Cyrus posted the most heartfelt message to her love Liam Hemsworth in honor of his 27th birthday on Jan. 13. She calls him her ‘favorite being ever.’ Plus, she posted an all-new photo of the couple! Click to see her full message to Liam!

“Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER!” Miley Cyrus, 24, captioned the Jan. 13 Instagram photo. “You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo animals with you!!! 🐷🦄🐶😻🐣 I love you @liamhemsworth.”

This is the sweetest thing we’ve ever seen! Miley and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship is stronger than ever! Rumors have been swirling lately that Miley and Liam secretly tied the knot, and after seeing this birthday message, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they had! Seriously, she dropped an “I love you!” She is head over heels.

However, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that the couple is not married yet, and Miley is determined to make their relationship work. “She’s adamant that she doesn’t want to get divorced, so she wants to make sure when she eventually gets married it actually means forever,” our source revealed.

It’s been nearly a year since Miley and Liam officially reunited after ending their engagement in 2013, and they are much more open about their relationship this time around. Over the holidays, Liam posted a number of adorable photos with Miley. They seem so happy together. He’s notoriously private about his personal life, so these pictures were a real treat. When Miley celebrated her 24th birthday back in Nov. 2016, Liam posted an equally sweet message to his lady love. He called her his “favorite little angel!”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam will FINALLY get married this year? Let us know your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.