REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Is Melania Trump trying to take over ‘Flip or Flop’? Her makeup artist revealed in a new interview that Melania has plans to design her own ‘glam room’ when she moves into the White House. The First Lady-to-be will install perfect lighting and more — get all of the details right here!

Good lighting is everything — just ask Melania Trump, 46, who intends to perform a little White House makeover when her husband Donald Trump, 70, takes office. “There will absolutely be a room designated for hair, makeup and wardrobe,” Nicole Bryl, Melania’s makeup artist of eleven years, tells Us Weekly‘s Stylish. Well, we should think there would be.

“Melania wants a room with the most perfect lighting scenario,” Nicole adds, “Which will make our jobs as a creative team that much more efficient, since great lighting can make or break any look.” No arguments there.

Nicole also shares that it takes “about one hour and 15 minutes of uninterrupted focus” to perfect Melania’s look every day. “If you want the look to be flawless and have it last [throughout the day], you do have to take a little extra time to make that happen,” she explains.

Finally, she reveals that there will be a lengthy process behind Melania’s look on Inauguration Day, which is Jan. 20. “There will be a meeting with the entire creative team to discuss the look for each given event for that day, as there will be several,” Nicole says. “Melania will absolutely let us know what she envisions for herself, since she always has such a strong and secure idea of how she likes things. It makes it that much easier for the rest of us to team together and execute her vision.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melania’s plans for a “glam room” in the White House? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.