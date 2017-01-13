Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares First Photo Of Baby Shai — See Adorable Pic

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Instagram

Aww! ‘Dancing with the Stars’ star Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared a first look at his and Peta Murgatroyd’s baby son Shai, and it’s sooo sweet! See the adorable shot for yourself, right here.

Okay, it’s a pretty blurry first shot but it’s still cute! Maksim Chmerkovskiy made it clear that no one is going to share the first photo of his new kid but him, and even he isn’t ready for that quite yet. To prove his point, he shared a blurry photo of his and Peta Murgatroyd’s son Shai, and his adorable guardian.

“To the paps posted outside the house for the last three days: Not gonna happen! We got security ova here 😝” he said in the caption, followed by “#ProtectionByDumboAndCo #DontFuqWithJerseyElephants #ThisAintHollywood.” A stuffed dumbo toy sits dutifully on the edge of the crib in the foreground of the pic, watching over the little baby wrapped in blue. So sweet!

Just one day earlier, Maks explained why he’s being so secretive with his baby on another sweet pic holding his son. “It’s been one week plus one day of my fatherhood and I’m the happiest person that’s ever lived,” he gushed. “I’m also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth.”

“I don’t let too many people come see my son and I don’t want to put any of him on social media just yet. @petamurgatroyd and I just want to enjoy our little family, together with our loved ones, and take in all the precious moments which we’ll never get back. So be sensitive please. Or not. Either way, hope everyone’s year is off to an incredible start. Ours sure started with a bang 😊 P.S. Farts, poops and throw-ups are the best!” What a cute daddy!

