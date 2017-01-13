Madison Beer Slams Haters After Pics Of Her Period Stain Go Viral: ‘I Am Female & Proud’

FameFlyNet

Madison Beer isn’t going to let anyone shame her for a regular female issue! The Justin Bieber protege took a lot of heat when she bled through a white bathing suit while on her period, but her response will totally empower you! Check it out.

You go girl! Almost every young lady has been in this position before: your period starts without warning, or it’s a little heavier than you were expecting, and it leaks through a beloved article of clothing. That sucks pretty bad, but it’s even worse when you’re being followed by paparazzi while frolicking with your boyfriend in your sexy white bikini, and you bleed through it!

That’s what happened to Justin Bieber’s protege Madison Beer, 17, and some truly terrible people decided it would be funny to mock her on social media for the mishap. Instead of freaking out or going into permanent hiding after the embarrassing situation, she confronted the problem head-on.

“This is so wild that this is a big deal to some people,” she began in an Instagram caption. “Girls get their periods. Girls sometimes bleed thru tampons because periods can be extremely unpredictable! If you’re saying it’s gross, uncleanly, etc etc u should probs get your head outta your ass and focus on bigger damn issues other than someone having a period stain. I am not a robot. I am a female. I am a human & I am proud.

It's sad how the majority of people who said that are girls who probably have their period. She is human!! God bless x @MadisonBeer 💗 pic.twitter.com/7E8s7tVOOY — bringbackollg💗 (@bringbackollgx) January 8, 2017

Oh my god, she’s such an inspiration! Another amazing thing? Her boyfriend, YouTuber Jack Gilinsky, was totally sweet and supportive about the whole thing and not grossed out at all. That’s a real man! Keep shutting the haters down, Madison!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Madison handled her period mishap the best way possible? Let us know what you think!

