Courtesy of Twitter

Talk about impressive! After reading a cool 1,000 books, 4-year-old Daliyah Marie Aran received a once-in-a-lifetime invitation from THE Library of Congress librarian to shadow her for one epic day. Even cuter, the experience was totally a dream come true for the little bookworm, who can’t wait to help other kids learn to read at a young age too!

Daliyah Marie Aran is only four years old, but already she’s read more books than some people read in their entire lifetime! Casually devouring 1,000 books before entering kindergarten, the preschooler’s impressive accomplishment unsurprisingly caught the eye of Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress. And Carla was SO blown away by the little girl that she invited Daliyah to shadow her as “librarian for the day.”

It was fun to have 4-year-old Daliyah Marie Arana of Gainesville, GA as “Librarian For The Day.” She’s already read more than a 1,000 books. pic.twitter.com/MQfwlUrakO — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) January 11, 2017

Wearing her glasses with a pink peplum dress and a matching hair bow, Daliyah walked the iconic hallways of the world’s largest library earlier this week and even sat in on executive roundtable meetings! “She just kept saying how the Library of Congress is her most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world,” Daliyah’s mom Haleema Arana told The Washington Post. Aw!

The youngster of course is no stranger to libraries as she revealed to the Gainesville Times that she has her very own library card and is also a regular at her local library, the Hall County Library in Gainesville. “I like to check out books every day,” Daliyah said. “And I want to teach other kids to read at an early age, too.” How sweet is THAT?

Daliyah comes from a family of avid readers, which is no surprise considering she read her first book on her own at age 2 years and 11 months. “She wanted to take over and do the reading on her own,” Haleema told The Washington Post. “It kind of took off from there. The more words she learned, the more she wanted to read.”

While Daliyah’s parents have yet to have her reading level officially tested, she is able to read her 10 and 12-year-old siblings’ books. And if you’re having trouble believing that, just watch her reading the college-level text “The Pleasure of Books” by William L. Phelps on YouTube. You’ll hear Daliyah pronouncing words like “punctiliousness” perfectly! By the time she enters kindergarten in the fall, the bookworm plans on reading 500 MORE books — talk about goals!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you impressed by Daliyah? Isn’t she the cutest?