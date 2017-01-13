Kylie Jenner Teases ‘Secret Project’ In Cleavage Barring Silky Gold Negligee — Sizzling Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

It took us a minute to recognize Kylie Jenner with her stunning blonde bob haircut, but then we noticed her famous curves! The reality star is working on another ‘secret project,’ and we’ve got the sneak peek pictures right here. Check out her sexy gold slip!

Now that Kylie Jenner, 19, has changed up her hair (again!), it’s time for another sexy photoshoot to show it off! The makeup maven is working hard on a secret project that’s giving off serious Marilyn Monroe vibes. The late movie star was famed for her blonde hair and skimpy lingerie pieces, which is exactly what Kylie is embodying in these new pictures. You’ll notice the makeup maven is wearing a bright pop of color on her lips, which is most likely from her lipstick collection! Is that MaryJo? Or Kristen? Or is a brand new lip color the secret project?

#SecretProject A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

#SecretProject A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

It’s pretty clear that Kylie’s curves are the main star of this show, but some people are wondering if they’re all natural. Rumors about Kylie’s boob and butt implants are flying all over the internet, which is we why reached out to an expert for a second (more professional) opinion. Dr. Bruce Katz, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he doesn’t see a big difference in her booty size, but hinted that maaaaybe Kylie got some sort of waist liposuction to give the illusion of a juicier behind.

Real or fake, Kylie’s body is banging — and she wants the world to know it! For Christmas, the reality star gave Tyga (and her fans) a steamy video of herself wearing nothing but a wet T-shirt in the shower. The clip shows just how sexual Kylie and her rapper beau can be with each other — even when there’s a camera around. Keep these sexy photoshoots coming, Kylie!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Kylie’s secret project is about?

