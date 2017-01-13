Kylie Jenner, Emma Stone, & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

It has been such an insane week, jam-packed with events! From the Golden Globes to the TCAs, there were so many stunning red carpet looks to choose from. We rounded up our top ten fave looks & we can’t decide who was the best dressed of the week! What do you guys think? VOTE.

We have to start with the one and only Kylie Jenner, 19, because she rarely does red carpets, so when she does, it’s always fabulous. She arrived at the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards in a gorgeous, bright purple Balmain ensemble. The outfit featured a high neck, ruffled crop top with a skin-tight high-waisted skirt that was made of cascading ruffles, and featured two gaping cutouts on the sides, showing off her sexy legs. We couldn’t help but notice that Kylie’s outfit was almost the exact same look her older sis, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, wore to the 2016 Angel Ball in NYC. The only difference was that Kourtney’s outfit was black and strapless!

Next up, the always stunning, Emma Stone, 28. She has been around the world lately promoting her new film, La La Land, and her dress to the London premiere was so simple and elegant — we loved it. Emma opted to wear a dark red silk slip dress from The Row, and it looked like it was made for her because it hugged her frame perfectly. She paired the incredible dress with a simple pair of black Jimmy Choo ankle-strap sandals.

Nina Dobrev, 28, also brought the glitz and the glam when she headed to the London premiere of her new film, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Nina opted to wear a strapless Zac Posen Spring 2017 embroidered bustier dress with a little cutout on the chest, a tight bodice, and gorgeous little mint detailed specs. The rest of the dress flowed out into a poufy tulle skirt. She topped the look off with a pair of metallic gold Christian Louboutin ankle-strap sandals.

Last but never least, the flawless Shay Mitchell, 29. She arrived at the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards in a chic all black ensemble. Shay opted to wear a black Cinq à Sept ensemble which featured wide-leg black trousers, and a gorgeous, asymmetrical one-sleeve shirt which had a plunging neckline and cutout on the side, showing off major cleavage and skin! We loved this sexy and simple look.

We are obsessed with all of these gorgeous looks and we can’t decide who was best dressed of the week! What do you guys think? VOTE.

