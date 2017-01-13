Kourtney Kardashian Confesses She Has ‘Trust Issues’ — Trouble With Scott Disick?

SplashNews

Trouble in paradise? Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been going strong ever since their Nov. 2016 Mexico vacation! However, Kourt just admitted that she’s got ‘trust issues’ in a new cryptic message. SO, is the happy couple going through a rough patch? Get the scoop!

Could Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick, 33, be headed for another split? Well, if you asked us our thoughts before Jan. 12, we would’ve said, “Absolutely not!” But, Kourt’s latest tweet has everyone second-guessing their faith in the on-again, off-again couple. “I’ve got trust issues,” Kourt tweeted to her 21 million followers, Jan. 12. And, after the tweet garnered 23k likes and 11k retweets, fans went nuts over the fact that Kourt and Scott’s relationship could be on the rocks… again.

So, what’s going on with the tumultuous couple?! — Well, Kourt’s cryptic tweet comes after Scott shipped off to Dubai with her sis, Kim Kardashian, 36, for her first major appearance of 2017. He accompanied the reality star as her only guest, aside from her team, of course. It seemed a bit strange to some fans, that out of all people, Scott was the one to travel with Kim after her Oct. 3, 2016 Paris robbery. Could there have been trouble in paradise with Scott and Kourt before he jetted off to Dubai? Doesn’t Kourt know that a tweet could be worth a thousand words?! There’s just SO many questions…

However, since Kourt only gave us four words to go off of, we’re thinking that anyone speculating a split, should just pump the breaks a bit; Especially since an insider EXCLUSIVELY told us that, “[Kourtney] is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past.” In fact, “They’re having a lot of fun, too. They are a stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before,” the source said. Phew!

Kourt and Scott have been the definition of couples goals ever since they took their kids —Mason, 7, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 2 — on a family vacation to Mexico in mid-Nov. 2016. After that, it was clear that these two mended their broken past. Then, the couple proved that they were stronger than ever when they posted an adorable video together on a family trip to Aspen to ring in the New Year. Since then, the Kourt, Scott and their kids have had cute moments together, and lucky for us, they’ve documented everything; Like this epic video of the family singing, “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”… AMAZING!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourt and Scott’s relationship is on the rocks? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.